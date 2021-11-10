The dry and mild weather pattern will come to an end this evening as a widespread soaking rain will move in tonight and remain in place through early tomorrow morning. A noticeable cooling trend with below normal temperatures and lake-effect precipitation will be on place over the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 58 degrees. Northeast wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 44 degrees. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers after 1a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 41 degrees ; noon, 51 degrees; and 5 p.m., 52 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.
Sunset: 4:58 p.m.
Moon: First quarter. Waxing crescent with 50 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.