A dry weather pattern will prevail through Thursday. Temperatures will remain above average. Rain is probable Friday followed by a seasonable cooling trend. Lake-effect precipitation is possible into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Light northwest wind.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 5 miles-per-hour after midnight.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow night: Showers. Low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of showers before 1p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 43 degrees ; noon, 58 degrees; and 5 p.m., 55 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.
Sunset: 4:59 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 39 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.