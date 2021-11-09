A dry weather pattern will prevail through Thursday. Temperatures will remain above average. Rain is probable Friday followed by a seasonable cooling trend. Lake-effect precipitation is possible into the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Light northwest wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 5 miles-per-hour after midnight.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow night: Showers. Low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: A chance of showers before 1p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 43 degrees ; noon, 58 degrees; and 5 p.m., 55 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 4:59 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 39 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos