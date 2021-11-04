A building ridge will bring a stretch of dry and warmer weather that will dominate the commonwealth into next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27 degrees.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees ; noon, 44 degrees; and 5 p.m., 45 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:50 a.m.
Sunset: 6:04 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with one percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.