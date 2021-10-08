After a morning with the possibility of showers, expect a dry afternoon. Temperatures will remain above normal next week with periods of sun and clouds.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 68 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 2 a.m., then patchy drizzle after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Patchy drizzle before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 59 degrees ; noon, 64 degrees; and 5 p.m., 66 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:19 a.m.
Sunset: 6:42 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 13 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.