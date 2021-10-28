Wet weather will prevail through today and tomorrow. Scattered showers could linger into Sunday especially in the central part of the state. The outlook for the beginning of November is near to below average temperatures and precipitation.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain. High near 52 degrees. East wind 10 to 15 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 45 degrees. East wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain. High near 57 degrees. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Patchy fog before 2 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 48 degrees ; noon, 49 degrees; and 5 p.m., 49 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:41 a.m.
Sunset: 6:13 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 43 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.