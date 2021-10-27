Conditions will remain dry today and temperatures will moderate to several degrees above normal. Another storm system is expected to bring rain tomorrow and into Saturday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of rain after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain, mainly after 8 a.m. High near 54 degrees. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain. Low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 38 degrees ; noon, 55 degrees; and 5 p.m., 59 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:40 a.m.
Sunset: 6:14 p.m.
Moon: Third quarter moon. Waning gibbous with 53 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.