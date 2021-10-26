Conditions will be drier today and tomorrow ahead of more wet weather that will overtake the state Friday and remain into the first half of the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. North wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Light north wind.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers. High near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 47 degrees ; noon, 56 degrees; and 5 p.m., 59 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 6:15 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 63 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.