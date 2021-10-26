Conditions will be drier today and tomorrow ahead of more wet weather that will overtake the state Friday and remain into the first half of the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. North wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Light north wind.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers. High near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Friday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 47 degrees ; noon, 56 degrees; and 5 p.m., 59 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.

Sunset: 6:15 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 63 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

