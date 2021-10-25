Expect unsettled weather this week as a slow-moving low pressure system will be in place over the state for much of the week. It will eventually lift out by the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain before 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Showers. High near 54. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 51 degrees ; noon, 54 degrees; and 5 p.m., 53 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.
Sunset: 6:17 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 72 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.