After the chance of showers this morning, conditions will improve. Temperatures will be seasonable ahead of a cold front that will move through the state tomorrow bringing another slight opportunity for showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees. West wind around 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 50 degrees ; noon, 55 degrees; and 5 p.m., 56 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:33 a.m.
Sunset: 6:22 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 97 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.