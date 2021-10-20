Although today will start out dry, a cold front will track through the region later today bringing the opportunity for showers and possibly thunderstorms that will last through the overnight hours. Temperatures will return to seasonable levels tomorrow and last through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. West wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 49 degrees ; noon, 64 degrees; and 5 p.m., 67 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:32 a.m.
Sunset: 6:24 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.