After several days of dry and mostly sunny weather, a cold front will slide through the state, bringing showers and thunderstorms tomorrow and tomorrow night. Temperatures will cool back to near normal by late week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Light southwest wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 44 degrees ; noon, 65 degrees; and 5 p.m., 68 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:31 a.m.
Sunset: 6:25 p.m.
Moon: Full moon.