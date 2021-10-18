A ridge of high pressure will remain in control of the weather for the first half of the week. Expect dry and sunny conditions with seasonable temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 44 degrees. West wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48 degrees.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 37 degrees ; noon, 56 degrees; and 5 p.m., 64 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:30 a.m.
Sunset: 6:27 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 99 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.