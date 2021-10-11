Most of this week will be mild with above normal temperatures unprecedented for October. Temperatures will fall on Friday thanks to a cold front that will lower temperature.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. South wind 3 to 8 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.

Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 56 degrees ; noon, 67 degrees; and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.

Sunset: 6:37 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 43 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

