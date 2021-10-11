Most of this week will be mild with above normal temperatures unprecedented for October. Temperatures will fall on Friday thanks to a cold front that will lower temperature.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. South wind 3 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 56 degrees ; noon, 67 degrees; and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.
Sunset: 6:37 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 43 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.