BURNSIDE — Water and sewage rates are increasing in Burnside.
At its recent meeting, Burnside Borough Council approved increasing rates on the advice of a representative of the state Department of Community and Economic Development to help revive both departments’ accounts.
Borough Secretary/Treasurer and bookkeeper for the sewage and water department accounts Suzanne Koziel told council she had spoke with DCED representative about the large amount of delinquent customers. She said the total amount owed by errant customers currently stands at more than $111,000.
Beginning with the next bill water, base rates will increase from $27 to $30 and monthly sewage rates from $64 per month to $71 per month. Also, customers who have delinquent accounts will have their water shut off unless they pay half of the amount they owe, and make arrangements to pay each month on the remaining balance plus their monthly fees.
Those who have their water turned off will also be charged an $80 reconnection fee and late and posting fees for the water and sewer accounts, totaling $45, will be reinstated.
“According to DCED we need to crack down on delinquent sewer and water bills, “Koziel said, adding, “both funds are in bad shape due to rising costs and delinquent accounts. This is a very serious problem.” She said the borough has been absorbing rising costs for chemicals and services for both departments –something it can no longer afford to do.
Vice President Ed Somerville, who chaired the meeting in the absence of President Ray Fleming, said he did not want to see rates increase, but said he believes council has no other choice.
“We’ve got to do something. We’re dying. Every cost has doubled or tripled. We don’t have a choice. It is not fair to people who are paying faithfully every month and we know that but there is nothing else we can do,” Somerville said.
Councilman Don Bouch said council has no other option. “If everyone was paying, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. I just don’t see any other way around it,” he said.
Somerville said he knows residents will be upset and invited customers to review the accounts. “Customers are welcome to look at the books and see what the departments are paying for. People who are living here own the systems.”
Council also said each customer will receive an invitation to the December meeting to discuss the matter.