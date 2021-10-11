I know that the first part of October has been warmer than traditional Pennsylvania fall weather. Usually by now, the weather has turned cooler and some years we’ve even seen some snowflakes by this time.
That’s why I am confident that eventually you will want to make this soup recipe. It so creamy and full of chicken, vegetables and pasta — perfect for a chilly night.
This recipe is a play on a soup my family enjoys at a popular Italian chain restaurant. My grandchildren absolutely adore the eatery’s version of this soup but the last time we ate there we found it rather skimpy in both chicken and vegetables.
I made this soup to take along a couple weekends ago when we visited my mother-in-law in Lancaster County. I made it on a Thursday night after work and we heated it up and ate it Friday evening after we arrived. If you have time to do this please do allow the soup to chill in the refrigerator overnight. This permits the flavors to meld and you end up with a deliciously tasty and mellow soup.
This recipe calls for ingredients similar to a traditional chicken noodle soup. It features chicken, chicken broth, pasta, celery, carrots and onions.
The original recipe calls for spinach. I had a zucchini that I needed to use so I omitted the spinach and sliced the zucchini in half and then each half into thin half moons. I rather suspect you could substitute a similar amount of any favorite vegetable. Green beans would be tasty as would broccoli or even cauliflower.
If you don’t want to use gnocchi, any pasta could be substituted. My grocery store sells small trays of them ready to cook. If you are feeling really ambitious you could make your own gnocchi. I have seen a number of tutorials on line for this.
Be ready for cooler weather and have the ingredients on hand to whip up a batch of Creamy Chicken Gnocchi Soup.
Creamy Chicken
Gnocchi Soup
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 small onion, peeled and diced
1 stick of celery, thinly sliced
2 medium carrots, peeled and thinly sliced
2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 12-ounce can evaporated milk
4 cups chicken broth
1 cup water
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon mustard powder
1 pound of chicken breasts, cut into 1/2-inch pieces or two cups diced cooked chicken
1 16-ounce package of gnocchi
1 cup fresh spinach
A pinch of red pepper flakes, optional
Melt the butter in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil, onion, celery, carrots and salt. Cooked until softened, approximately five minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and cook a minute longer. Stir in the flour and continuing stirring until the vegetables are coated. Cook about two minutes or until the flour turns golden in color.
Add the canned milk, chicken broth and water gradually, stirring after each addition. Don’t add the liquid too quickly or the roux can break. Add the thyme and the mustard powder. If you are using uncooked chicken stir the pieces into the broth. Simmer until the chicken is cooked through, approximately 10 minutes. Continue to simmer until the desired consistency is obtained. Add the gnocchi and cook according to the package instructions. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the spinach, red pepper flakes and any additional salt and pepper to taste. Cook until the spinach is wilted.