While most people seem to enjoy Chicken Parmesan, it does take some time to prepare — which may not always make it the best choice for a weeknight dinner.
The recipe I’m sharing today takes all the best flavors and textures of Chicken Parmesan and captures it in a quick-to-prepare and serve soup.
We have had some really cold days recently and the forecast is promising another bout of cold weather over the weekend, making it the perfect time to cook up a batch of soup.
Chicken Parmesan Soup with Crumbled Croutons and Cheese features juicy chicken pieces, tender pasta in a well-seasoned tomatoey broth that gets topped off with some crushed croutons and grated mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.
I started my batch of soup with cut-up chicken breast that I browned and finished cooking in the broth; but you could also start with leftover cooked chicken if you have some on hand.
The pasta and some fresh vegetables including diced onions and minced garlic, is simmered right in the stockpot in mixture of chicken broth, tomato paste and crushed tomatoes.
This soup is hearty and belly-warming and gives you all the flavors of a plate of Chicken Parmesan without having to dredge and brown the chicken pieces, make marina sauce and boil pasta.
CHICKEN PARMESAN SOUP WITH CRUMBLED CROUTONS & CHEESE
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces
1/2 cup diced onion
1/2 teaspoon salt
Ground black pepper to taste
2 teaspoons minced garlic
3 tablespoons tomato paste
1/4-1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 14.5-ounce can crushed tomatoes
6 cups low-sodium chicken broth
8-ounces short pasta, penne, elbows, farfalle or fusilli are all good choices
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1 cup cheese and garlic-flavored croutons, lightly crushed
1/4 cup minced fresh parsley
In a Dutch oven, over medium-high heat, add the olive oil. When the oil is heated add the chicken in batches and cook on all sides until golden brown. Once all the chicken has been browned, return to the pan and season with salt and pepper. Add the diced onion and cook until translucent. Add the garlic and cook an additional minute until it is fragrant. Add the tomato paste and red pepper flakes and stir to combine. Add the crushed tomatoes, broth and dry pasta.
Bring the mixture to a boil and reduce heat to low and simmer, covered about 10 minutes or until pasta is cooked al dente. Remove the pot from the heat. Taste the soup and adjust seasonings, if needed. Garnish individual services with some of the crushed croutons, the grated cheeses and parsley. Makes approximately six servings.