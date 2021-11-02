Clearfield County voters cast their ballots yesterday, selecting Republican Brian Spencer over Democrat Curtis Campman to retain his Clearfield County Prothonotary post, and political newcomer Robert M. Edwards Jr., a Republican, over Democrat Zach Bloom for the Clearfield County Controller position.
With 68 of 70 precincts reporting around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, Spencer earned 71 percent, or 11,879 votes, while Campman earned 29 percent, or 4,862 votes.
In the Controller race, Edwards earned 71 percent, or 11,941 votes, while Bloom earned 29 percent, or 4,766 votes.
At that point in the vote reporting, 36 percent of Clearfield County — 17,200 registered voters had shown up at the polls.
Spencer, who has held the office since 2013 for a total of two terms, said he plans to continue targeting technological advancements and increasing the efficiency within the office. This was the second time Spencer and Campman faced off for the post, with Spencer defeating Campman in 2017 with 56 percent of the votes.
In previous interviews, Spencer expressed excitement for the addition of two new streams of revenue through software implementation. The office intends to launch a subscription-based Web Portal that allows attorneys and others to view documents from the comforts of home.
Spencer attended DuBois Business College, eventually transferring to Thiel College to obtain a degree in political science with a minor in accounting. He is a member of and has held leadership roles in multiple organizations over the years.
In the Controller’s race, both Edwards and Bloom were newcomers as current Controller Tom “Charles” Adamson did not seek another term.
Edwards holds a Bachelor’s degree in accounting. He worked his way up to a corporate controller position after starting in the field. He and his wife eventually purchased Moena Restaurant, located in Downtown Clearfield.
Edwards said his 25 years of experience in the field of accounting will allow him to serve the county government and people. According to a previous interview, his top priority is “to work in a positive manner with the other county officials and to look for ways to streamline and gain efficiencies.”