Although few people are thinking about paddling the waters of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in the dead of winter, Visit Clearfield County is ready to start planning the creation of a brochure on that very subject.
Director Josiah Jones reported at the recent Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority meeting, VCC is partnering with the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership to develop a paddling itinerary for the Susquehanna River Water Trail in Clearfield County.
It was recently notified its application received a $2,480 grant from the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy through its watershed mini grant program to fund the project. The funding will be used for graphic design and to cover some of the printing costs for the brochure.
“It’s exciting to receive the grant and be part of this,” Jones said.
According to information on WPC’s website, the grant funds are able to be used for outreach and promotion of the river trail.
Jones said the brochure will include information that will be useful to visitors including locations of launches, nearby attractions, restaurants and places to stay.
There will also be details on water features.
“We want to keep people aware of what they are seeing,” he explained.
Jones said there is no timeline for completion of the project but when they are completed they will be available anywhere VCC brochures are available including its office at 208 Plaza Dr., Clearfield.