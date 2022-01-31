Visit Clearfield County is ready to kick off the newest addition to its Lumberjack Trail series.
Beginning Friday, residents and visitors can explore all the warm, tomato-sauced, cheesy delights found at restaurants throughout Clearfield County as part of the Lumberjack Pizza Trail.
Currently there are eight participating restaurants that make up the trail — Busters Sports Bar & Grill, Clearfield; Buck’s Pizza, Clearfield; Fox’s Pizza Den, Clearfield; Fun Central, Clearfield; Gio’s Barbecue, Woodland; Home Slice Pizza, Woodland; M&M Scotto’s Pizza, Clearfield; and Railcar Pizza, DuBois.
VCC Director Josiah Jones said the Lumberjack Pizza Trail is very similar to the organization’s other trails, the Lumberjack Burger and Tasting trails.
“We are very excited to introduce a new trail here in Clearfield County. I believe developing new trails and things to do will help keep visitors coming and Clearfield County fresh in their minds,” Jones explained.
He said passports are available at the VCC office, 208 Plaza Dr., Clearfield, or at any location that carries VCC brochures. Participants will need to buy a pizza at the eight locations to participate in the trail. At each location, they will get their passport stamped. Once they have completed the passport, participants can bring the passport into the VCC office to be validated before they pick out a pizza trail t-shirt, Jones said.
Jones said those who have participated in the burger and tasting trails will find the pizza trail very similar.
“Each participating restaurant may choose to offer a special for the trail if they wish. The goal is to get visitors to stop in each of the participating restaurants and pizza shops and purchase pizza or a food item off their menu,” he explained.
Jones said the trails have been popular with county residents and visitors and he expects the Lumberjack Pizza Trail to be no different.
“These trails have been well received. We have new partners asking to join our trails on a regular basis, and mainly because visitors stop and ask why they aren’t on the trail. Once our partners join our trail series, they are seeing a direct impact because they start seeing more visitors and residents coming through their doors,” he explained.
“Our visitors love the trails because it gives them an opportunity to learn more about what Clearfield County has to offer. We have many visitors stop into the office to ask questions about the trail and inform us that they are staying here for the weekend so that they have time to try and complete the trail. That’s the significant part for us as a tourism agency, when the visitors are coming here to stay multiple nights I would say that these trails have been very successful and I believe our partners would say the same,” Jones said.