PHILIPSBURG — Those rehearsing tonight with Valley Voices will notice a change in leadership.
With the retirement of Patricia Coldiron, the torch has been passed to Dr. Mary Jo Bruinooge. The first rehearsal, scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m., heralds the community choir’s return. The group was not actively performing last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bruinooge has past experience directing choirs. The singer also plays piano and will be directing from the piano bench. Music has always been a passion for Bruinooge. When bored during the pandemic, she decided to learn how to play the ukulele.
She has been in the process of planning the Christmas concert, which is currently slotted for Dec. 12. With over 25 tubs of music containing various genres, the selection options are vast. However, Bruinooge has a plan of attack.
Due to the pandemic, access to music may have been limited for many. People who typically remained musically active in church choirs may not have had the chance to sing.
“Many of the participants may not have sung for almost two years. To pick up and plan to do an hour’s concert, that’s a lot of work,” said Bruinooge. “I’m trying to pick things that they’ve done before that I think they will like singing again and that they’re gonna feel comfortable and confident doing.”
There is no experience necessary to join. Bruinooge listed four goals for choir members: to start and end together, blend in the middle and “let your heart sing.”
“If somebody new comes in, they will be welcomed,” she said. “If someone doesn’t know how to read music, that’s okay. We’ll help you figure it out.”
A retired nurse educator, Bruinooge follows news regarding the pandemic. She encourages people adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which include wearing a mask indoors. Bruinooge noted that participants’ vaccination status will not be checked.
Bruinooge plans to go further into detail regarding pandemic-related news at the rehearsal. However, she will request that if people test positive, they let her know. Should anyone test positive, the following rehearsal will be cancelled as a safety precaution.
Bruinooge is looking forward to meeting participants. She sang with the group a few years ago but left due to time constraints. After her recent retirement, she is ready to return.
Valley Voices have a 24-year-old history, Bruinooge noted. Rehearsals are at the First Presbyterian Church in Philipsburg. The community choir can be therapeutic, acting as an outlet for those seeking expression and connection through song.
“Music is the thread that brings people together,” Bruinooge said, “and I’ve seen it do wonderful things.”