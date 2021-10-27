READ: 2 Corinthians 12:2-10

Paul wrote, “(The Lord) said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.” 2 Corinthians 12:9 (NIV)

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God loves me and is present in every situation.

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, when we face trials that seem insurmountable, thank you for your love, mercy and grace that provides us with strength, hope and unexplained peace. Amen.

Tags

Trending Food Videos