READ: 2 Corinthians 12:2-10
Paul wrote, “(The Lord) said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.” 2 Corinthians 12:9 (NIV)
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God loves me and is present in every situation.
PRAYER: Heavenly Father, when we face trials that seem insurmountable, thank you for your love, mercy and grace that provides us with strength, hope and unexplained peace. Amen.