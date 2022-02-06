Today
Resources to Empower, Support and Transform Kinship Families, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield.
Tuesday
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield. Contact Bobbie Johnson, 290-8476.
Wednesday
AA, 8 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 378-5444.
Thursday
General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club’s book sale, Curwensville Public Library, 601 Beech St., Curwensville, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sale hours are Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A variety of hardback and paperback books will be available for purchase. The cost is $3 per back. The sale is cash only. No checks will be accepted.
Sunday
Take-out roast beef dinner, sponsored by Mt. Top Fire Co., Sandy Ridge, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until dinners are sold out. Adults, $11 and children, $6 for the meal that includes roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, a side, roll and dessert. For local deliveries call 814-342-5014.
Bingo, 2-4 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1785, 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield. Food will be available for purchase. The event is open to the public.
