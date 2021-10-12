MORRISDALE — A Tyrone man was killed on Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Morris Township.
Clayton A. McGonigal, 25, was driving a 2008 Yamaha dirt bike on Hardscrabble Road, traveling north while negotiating a curve to the left. According to Clearfield-based state police, McGonigal then drove into the opposite lane of travel and struck a 2019 Chevrolet, which was traveling south, negotiating a curve to the right.
McGonigal later died while being transported for medical treatment of his injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.
Assisting PSP on scene were emergency responders from Morris Township Vol. Fire Co. and Moshannon Valley EMS.