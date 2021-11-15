MUNSON — Two people are homeless after a fire ripped through their two-story home on the 200-block of Chestnut Street in Munson, Rush Township, Centre County late Sunday evening.
According to Winburne Vol. Fire Chief Harold David, firefighters were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday to reports of a two-story structure fire. The owner, Stacy Ostrofsky, was asleep when her son smelled smoke. He began to investigate the smoke when the smoke alarms went off, allowing both occupants to escape safely.
The structure and its contents were a total loss, David said. The property was insured. Winburne VFC and a state police fire marshal are investigating the cause, which is currently undetermined.
About 35 firefighters from 11 companies in Clearfield and Centre counties were on scene about four hours. Assisting Winburne VFC were emergency responders from Morris Township VFC, BJW VFC, Grassflat VFC, Columbia VFC of Osceola Mills, Karthaus VFC, Houtzdale VFC, Snow Shoe VFC, Wallaceton VFC, Chester Hill Hose Co. and Centre County Station 57. Moshannon Valley EMS was also on scene.