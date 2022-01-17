Two winning bakers from Progressland fairs placed in the top spots in two of the state Farm Show’s baking contests.
Lillian Neff, 18, of Curwensville earned first place in the PA Preferred Junior Baking Contest Cookies, Brownies, Bars.
Neff’s Keystone Maple Apple Pie Bars came out on top among 57 other entries in the recent competition.
Neff said she “loves to bake” and this was her fifth attempt at capturing first place at the farm show. She received first place in the junior baking contest at the 2021 Clearfield County Fair, which enabled her to compete.
Entries in the contest are required to have some PA Preferred products which are the state’s brand for foods and agricultural products that are grown or produced in the commonwealth. Neff’s recipe includes two varieties of apples, maple syrup, eggs, butter and milk that are included in the PA Preferred list.
She said before creating her winning recipe she spent some time researching compatible flavors and looking at recipes.
She described the cookie as having a shortbread type base, a layer similar to an apple pie filling topped with an oatmeal streusel that is drizzled with a maple syrup glaze and topped with toasted pecans. “It’s really delicious,” she said, “You can taste all the layers.”
Neff said she was very happy to learn her bars had won.
“I am so blessed to have had the opportunity to win first place. It is something I’ll always cherish,” she explained.
She said the $500 she received for first place will go to her college fund.
The home-schooled high school senior reported she has been baking for years.
Keystone Maple Apple Pie Bars
Crust:
2 cups flour
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 cup butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
1 egg, slightly beaten
2 teaspoons vanilla
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a 9-by-13-by-2- inch baking pan, lightly grease the pan’s sides and base with shortening. In a large bowl combine flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder and mix well. Cut in butter with pastry cutter or two knives until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add egg and vanilla and mix to combine. Press dough evenly into prepared pan.
Apple pie filling
4 heaping cups MacIntosh and Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced
1/2 cup flour
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1/2 cup sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ginger
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
Pure maple syrup to drizzle over to liking
To prepare the filling, combine apples and flour and toss to coat. In a separate bowl, mix brown sugar, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. Add sugar and spice mixture to apples and stir to combine. Add drizzle, to your liking, of maple syrup evenly over the mixture and stir to combine. Spread filling over crust.
Streusel
2 cups light brown sugar
1 cup flour
1 1/4 cup quick rolled oats
1 cup butter
In a medium bowl, mix together light brown sugar, flour, and oats. With a pastry cutter or two knives, cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Spread topping over apple filling in an even layer. Bake 45-50 minutes. Streusel will be a nice golden brown. Allow to cool completely.
Maple cream glaze
2 cups powdered sugar
2 tablespoons whole milk
1 1/2 teaspoons maple extract
1/4 teaspoon vanilla
Garnish
1/2 cup pecans, toasted and chopped
To make toasted pecans, heat oven to 350 degrees. Spread pecans in thin layer in shallow baking pan. Bake, stirring occasionally, 7-8 minutes or until golden brown; cool. Once pecans have cooled, combine powdered sugar, milk, maple extract, and vanilla and whisk until smooth. Pour glaze over cooled bars. Immediately sprinkle toasted pecans evenly on bars. Allow glaze to set before cutting bars.
Sharon Karlheim of Patton enters the baking competitions at the Harmony Grange Fair each year as she does the ones at the American Legion Cambria County Fair and Green Township Fair, more commonly known locally as the Cookport Fair, but added, “Harmony is my fair.”
Karlheim, who is originally from the Harmony area and is a graduate of Harmony Area High School, received first place in the Farm Show’s Blue Ribbon Apple Pie competition for her Basket of Apples Crumb Pie.
She also received a third place in the Farm Show’s Incredible Angel Food Cake contest.
Karlheim said she has received best of show at all three fairs for her baking but she is most excited about her farm show wins.
“This was my year. I got two ribbons at the farm show.”
Basket of Apples Apple Crumb Pie
Filling
2 1/2 pounds, peeled and thinly sliced tart apples
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2/3 cup granulated sugar
3 tablespoons pie filling enhancer
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2-3 tablespoons apple cider
Toss the apple slices with lemon juice. Mix together the dry ingredients and add to the apple slices. Place the apple mixture in a microwave-safe dish and microwave on high for 15-17 minutes. Add the apple cider and set aside to cool.
Crumb topping
1/3 cup light brown sugar
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1/3 cup chopped pecans
1/3 cup old-fashioned oatmeal
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 cup cold butter
Combine the brown sugar, flour, pecans, oatmeal and cinnamon in a medium mixing bowl. Add the butter and work with a fork until large crumbs form. Set aside in the refrigerator until ready to use.
Pie crust
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons sugar
1/4 cup butter, chilled
1 cup shortening, high ratio, chilled
1 tablespoon lemon juice
3 tablespoons ice water
3 tablespoons vodka
Mix the flour, salt and sugar. Cut the butter and shortening into the flour mixture until it is a coarse consistency. Mix together the lemon juice, water and vodka. Sprinkle into the flour mixture and work with a fork to moisten the dough, adding just enough of the liquid so the mixture sticks together but is not too moist. Form dough into two disks and chill at least one hour or overnight. Makes two large or three average crusts.
Roll out the first dough disk and place in the pan. Layer the apple mixture into the pie shell. Top with crumb topping. Tint half of the second dough disk with green food coloring and cut decorative lattice strips, leaves and apples. Design the top. Chill the pie in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Cover the edges of the crust with foil and bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes then lower to 375 degrees and bake for 45 minutes. Remove the foil and lower the oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake for 15 minutes or until the filling is bubbly and the crust is light golden brown. Makes one 10-inch deep pie.