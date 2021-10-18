CURWENSVILLE — Following a year’s hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Curwensville Area Elementary School teachers are preparing to host the 2021 edition of Trunk or Treat.
The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, 300 State St., Curwensville.
The school’s Title I reading specialist and literacy Coach Kathleen Hawkins reported, “We are gearing up for Trunk or Treat 2021! After a year off, the Curwensville community is ready to get back together and celebrate the Halloween season.”
She said organizers were very disheartened to cancel the 2020 event and more determined to proceed with the 2021 Trunk or Treat.
“The event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19. With the current guidelines in place, it was determined that we were safely able to move forward with hosting the outside event.”
She said during absences from school created by COVID-19, the district again realized the importance of encouraging children to read through the building of home libraries.
“The relationship between the number of books in the home and a student’s success with literacy has been proven multiple times in research. Our goal for Trunk or Treat is to provide books to as many children as possible. It was important for us to move forward with this event if we were able so we can continue to build the home libraries of our community’s children.”
Hawkins reported 2021 will be the seventh edition of the event.
“In the past, multiple community organizations and businesses have joined the school in providing a safe and fun Halloween location for children. Although the goal of Curwensville Area Elementary School is to provide each child attending a new book. The community partners help us continue the tradition of passing out candy and other Halloween treats that keep children excited about visiting Trunk or Treat. Some participating organizations have also begun passing out books No matter the treat an organization gives, it is exciting to see the community come together to support our students and children.”
Organizations, groups and businesses are invited to join the event.
Those interested in becoming part of 2021 Trunk or Treat at Curwensville, may contact Hawkins at 814-236-1100, extension No. 205 or email her at khawkins@curwensville.org by Oct. 27.