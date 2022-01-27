MADERA — Clearfield-based state police are seeking the identity of a man involved in an armed robbery at the Dollar General store in Madera, Bigler Township.
Police were dispatched to 2727 Main St. on Thursday around 10:30 a.m.
According to the complaint, a male entered the store, walked to the checkout counter and demanded money from the cashier. While doing so, the male pulled out a black handgun from his waistband with the intentions to “place the cashier in fear of immediate serious bodily injury or death.”
After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash and a bottle of Pepsi, the male walked out of the store and left in an unknown direction of travel.
Bigler Township Supervisor R. Philbert Myers said this incident is an example of why the township started its own police department a few years ago.
“All the people in town that seem to think that we don’t need law enforcement around here local, I hope this opens their eyes to what we do need,” Myers said.
Bigler Township Regional Police just recently got back in action with the hiring of two part-time officers. Chief Robert Kelly’s first day was this past Wednesday, Jan. 26.
The department does not provide 24/7 coverage, and no officer was on duty at the time of the crime, Myers noted.
“Unfortunately, he wasn’t on duty,” Myers said. “If we would have been, our response time would have been a hell of a lot better than the PSP, being it’s 150 yards up the road.”
The township is attempting to maximize efficiency with its soon-to-be two officers.
“In a small community, financially, you’re never going to afford around the clock coverage,” Myers said. “We’re going to stay with what’s affordable, but just try to do things a little bit differently and operate a little bit differently to expand the hours of coverage, because every hour helps.”
The male is described as a white man in his late 30s or early 40s, wearing blue jeans, brown shoes, a light gray sweatshirt with “Pittsburgh” written across the front followed by the Steelers emblem, a green beanie and a black mask. He was described as being of “average build” to be between 180 to 210 lbs. and between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Clearfield-based state police at 814-857-3800.