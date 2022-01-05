U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Bellefonte, learned some ‘tricks of the trades’ from students when he toured the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center yesterday morning.
“I’m just so pleased to be here at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center,” Thompson said. “These are institutions of opportunity.”
Thompson spent several hours at the local vocational technical school, touring its facilities and receiving a few lessons from the students.
During the tour, students showed the congressman how to perform trade skills, such as assisting in assembly of a computer, braiding hair, cutting vegetables, editing photographs on a computer, and carpentry tips.
Thompson also drove the truck driver training program’s 18-wheeler around the parking lot a few times.
“I got to practice some of their skills and trades today from driving nails to driving an 18-wheeler,” Thompson said of his visit. “That was the highlight of my week.”
Thompson had nothing but praise for his student teachers, the oldest of whom he said was probably 17 years old.
“They just did a tremendous job,” Thompson said of the students. “And you could tell they were excited and enthusiastic about what they were learning, they are excited about their future and they were more than happy to share their experiences by teaching me some of the skills they have learned.”
“I learned a lot from these kids today,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the world is constantly changing, and tours such as these allow him to talk to students, teachers and administrators about what is working, what isn’t and they need.
Thompson said the pandemic showed that many of the essential workers received their education through career and technical education — and these careers are “great family sustaining jobs.”
“These students are on the pathways to success,” Thompson said. “These kids are learning to earn.”