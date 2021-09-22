The jury trial of a Curwensville man accused of burglarizing the Curwensville Moose and stealing $10,400 in 2019 got underway yesterday before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Edward Hockenberry, 63, of Curwensville is charged with burglary/not adapted to overnight accommodation — felony of the second degree; theft by unlawul taking and receiving stolen property — felonies of the third degree.
Shoilin Caldwell of Curwensville testified under questioning by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers that on the night of Sunday, July 28, 2019 she was working as a bartender at the Moose and Hockenberry was at the bar. She said Hockenberry used to be the administrator of the Moose but had been ousted by the membership a few months prior.
Although he was ousted as administrator, he was still a member and still worked at the Moose’s Bingo games.
Caldwell said he was still upset at being removed as administrator and that night he said several times, “They will get what’s coming to them.”
She said Hockenberry left the Moose sometime between 9 and 10 p.m.
She said she closed the bar about midnight, cleaned up the bar, activated the security system, locked the doors and left.
She said her boyfriend gave her a ride after she was done with work.
Caldwell said a friend of hers has a camp at the Moose Campground located behind the Moose building and she invited her and her boyfriend to come over after work.
After leaving the Moose she and her boyfriend went to Snappy’s convenience store to get some drinks and other items and then returned to the Moose campgrounds about 20 minutes later.
As they drove past the Moose, she noticed Hockenberry’s car was parked underneath the carport of the Moose.
At the time she didn’t think much of it.
Hockenberry’s attorney, Robert Freeman of Ebensburg, asked Caldwell if her boyfriend went inside the Moose after closing that night, and she said he often does come inside and help clean but couldn’t remember if he did that night.
Freeman asked her if she told the police that her boyfriend was in the building that evening, she said she couldn’t remember if she did.
Andrea Bauman testified that she was the secretary of the Moose at the time and on the morning of July 29, 2019, she entered the building to go to work.
After entering the building she saw the drop box where they keep their money had been forcibly broken into and all the money had been removed. The door of the liquor cabinet, where they also keep the Skills machines money, was also open and the money inside had been removed.
She then called the administrator of the Moose, Charles Cupp of Clearfield, who called the police.
Bauman said Moose employees have keys to the liquor cabinet, but only Cupp had a key to the drop box.
Cpl. John Bacher of the Clearfield-based state police testified that he responded to the scene on July 29 and inspected the outside of the building and found no signs of forced entry. He then inspected the interior of the building and found the drop box had been forced open, but there was no sign of forced entry into the liquor cabinet.
He then viewed the surveillance video at the Moose, which showed a person with a large build enter the bar with a blanket over his head walk to the area where the keypad for the security system was located. The person was in that area for about 10 seconds before going into the little kitchen where the money is located. The person then re-enters the view of the cameras and exits the building through the front door.
Bacher said he then spoke to Cupp and got a list of the people who had keys to the building. He interviewed the employees who had keys and none of them fit the discription of the person in the video. He also learned that although Hockenberry had turned in his keys to Cupp upon leaving the job, a previous employee had given Hockenberry her keys when she left the Moose. Hockenberry hadn’t turned in those keys and still had them.
Bacher said he went to Hockenberry’s residence that morning and saw a car that fit the description given by Caldwell in his driveway. When he spoke to Hockenberry, he asked him if he knew why he was here and Hockenberry immediately responded by saying, “Why, I wasn’t even at the Moose last night.”
Bacher said Hockenberry then denied that he stole the money from the Moose when asked.
Bacher said he went back and reviewed the surveillance videos of when Hockenberry was at the Moose when it was open, and the video of the cloaked person who entered the bar after it closed. He said Hockenberry appeared to be a similar size, walked with a similar gait and had similar pants and shoes as the cloaked person. He then took still photos of Hockenberry and the cloaked suspect when they were in the same location, and drew a line from the top of their heads to a point on the wall and it appears the two had close to or the same height.
Cupp testified that using the receipts, they were able to determine that $10,400 was stolen from the Moose. He said he was recovering from gall bladder surgery at the time and hadn’t been to work to deposit money in the bank, so there was more money there than usual.
Jennifer Yeager of Curwensville testified that she was a cook at the Moose until April or May of 2019 and when she left, she gave her keys to Hockenberry.
Several other employees of the Moose testified that they did not give anyone their keys to the Moose or give out the passcode to the security system.
The trial is expected to conclude today.