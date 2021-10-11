WOODLAND — Animals lovers can pursue an assortment of local goods with their canine companions at the upcoming third annual Fall Festival this Saturday.
Rev Hoopes Trucking LLC will host the event at 142 Owens Rd. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival started a few years ago, according to dispatch manager Morgan Viard.
“We all wanted to, as a company, (give) back to the community,” Viard said. “We’re a transportation company. We’ve run for a lot of different local places around here.”
The company wanted to sponsor an organization. Various people, including Viard, are animal lovers.
“I, and a lot of the people in our company, have a huge heart for animals,” Viard said. “We reached out to the SPCA.”
The company donates items on the SPCA’s wishlist. Festival attendees can bring donations, such as Purina dog food (no dye), bleach, trash bags and more. At the last festival, visitors filled a van with non-monetary donations, according to Viard.
Participating vendors, of which there are at least 44, are asked to make a monetary donation to the SPCA. The donations could range from a couple hundred dollars to a handful of dollars.
The application for vendors remains open until Thursday, according to Viard. “We can fit as many vendors as we need to,” she stated.
There are various activities at the fall festival. Kids can partake in barrel train rides and games from Rev Hoopes Trucking. Fitting with the October season, there will be treats.
The hosts invite guests to bring their canine friends.
“We encourage people to bring their dogs,” Viard stated. “We had a lot of cute, adorable dogs show up the last few years dressed in Woody and Buzz Lightyear costumes. It’s just a really cute thing. It’s nice to see everybody get out.”