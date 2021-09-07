MORRISDALE — Within the Morris Township municipal building, police evidence — the remains of the Morris-Cooper Regional Police Department — waits to be cleaned out.
Morris Township permanently withdrew from the department in June 2018, according to past stories by The Progress. Last year, the township agreed to a regional police consolidation study.
There were three townships involved — Cooper, Morris and Decatur. The feasibility study was completed with perhaps disappointing results. The financial strain of having a proper police department would be too much for the townships.
Supervisor Josiah Jones noted that one officer wouldn’t be enough to cover the proper hours. Five to six officers might do the trick.
“These townships cannot afford that,” Jones said. “Even with grant funding, the grant funding would run out after three years and then we’d be stuck with paying for all of it.”
Although forming a regional police department is unfeasible, the evidence remaining in the Morris Township municipal building needs to be addressed.
And handling police evidence requires a certain certification.
“We just need to get the evidence taken care of and stored somewhere safe, even if it’s a matter of storing it in these cells that are out here,” Jones said.
A meeting scheduled for Aug. 18 was cancelled due to lack of a quorum. The township plans to transfer the evidence to a proper place in the near future.
“We are moving forward on cleaning and getting this area clean out,” said Supervisor James Williams.