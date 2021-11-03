CURWENSVILLE — Two incumbents and a newcomer will be assuming four-year positions on Curwensville Borough Council based on uncertified results from Tuesday’s municipal election.
Borough voters chose incumbents Republican Sara R. Curulla and Democrat Robert A. Moore and Republican Michael Adam Clark.
Clark received the highest vote totals with 356 or 28.97 percent. Curulla garnered 293, 23.84 percent; and Moore 218, 17.74 percent.
Incumbent Democrat Thomas E. Carfley earned 126 votes, 10.25 percent; and former councilwoman Democrat Rhonda S. Carfley received 208 votes, 16.92 percent.
There were 28 write-in votes for council.
Clearfield County Director of Election Dawn Graham said vote totals would be certified by the Clearfield County Election Board in seven to 10 days.
All three candidates with the highest number of vote totals will receive notice from the Clearfield County Department of Election and Voters Registration.