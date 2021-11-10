THOMAS E. SHIMEL
HAWK RUN –Thomas E. “Tom” Shimel, 61, of Hawk Run, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Tom was born on April 8, 1960, in Philipsburg, a son of the late Eugene G. and Margaret (Hutchinson) Shimel.
He was a 1978 graduate of the Moshannon Valley High School. During his working career he was a carpenter by trade.
He was married on Nov. 8, 1980, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Morrisdale, to the former Lynn B. Askey, who survives at home.
He is also survived by a daughter, Beth Selfridge and her husband, Jason, of Morrisdale; a son, Jonathan Shimel and his wife, Cristal, of Hawk Run; a grandson, Stryker Shimel; a grandaughter, Sianna Selfridge; a sister, Kathy Camberg and her husband, Dave, of Glen Hope; his dearest Aunt, Hilda Mae “Teets” Hutchinson, of Houtzdale; along with numerous other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Tom was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Houtzdale. He was also a life member of the Morris Township Volunteer Fire Company.
He loved fishing, hunting, camping, going to the beach and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State Nittany Lions football games. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and his beloved dog, Simba.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with William Conway, C.L.P., officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, from 5-8 p.m.; and on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Interment will be in Ashcroft Cemetery, Hawk Run, at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s memory to the First Presbyterian Church, 744 Brisbin St., Houtzdale, PA 16651 or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society / www.nationalmssociety.org.
