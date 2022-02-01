WOODLAND — At least two families living in the ‘Old Post Office Apartments’ at 2412 Pine Top Rd. in Woodland, Bradford Township, are homeless after a fire tore through the three-story building on Monday afternoon.
According to BJW Vol. Fire Co. Chief John Shirey, firefighters were dispatched to the two-alarm blaze at 4:03 p.m.
Shirey said officials are still gathering information, but said at least two of the building’s apartments were being rented with about six people total being affected. He said at one time several years ago, the building housed four apartments, a tax office and the former Woodland Post Office.
Shirey said the three-story building included a basement, and the entire building and its contents are a total loss. The American Red Cross is assisting the tenants.
The owner of the building has not yet been officially identified, Shirey said. It is unknown if the buidling was insured, if the tenants had renters’ insurance. A damage estimate is also not yet available.
Clearfield-based state police and the fire marshal were on scene until just before 11 p.m. Monday night, Shirey said.
About 100 firefighters were on scene an estimated five hours to fight the blaze.
“They all did an excellent job and no one got hurt,” Shirey said in a telephone interview on Tuesday morning.
“We had great community support,” Shirey added. “Gio’s Restaurant donated coffee and food. It was a blessing for everyone.
He said the bitter cold weather was not a problem for firefighters until alter in the evening due to water freezing on the road and the area around the scene.
“The (state Department of Transportation) and Bradford Township helped with the road icing,” Shirey said. “The help we received was fantastic. We very much appreciate everything.”
Firefighters from numerous companies in addition to BJW Vol. Fire Co. fought the blaze: Clearfield VFC, Lawrence Township VFC Station 5, Hyde VFC, Glen Richey VFC, Rescue Hose & Ladder of Curwensville, Chester Hill Hose Co., Columbia VFC of Osceola Mills, Wallaceton VFC, Morris Township VFC, Winburne VFC, Grassflat VFC, Houtzdale VFC, Goshen Township VFC, Philipsburg VFC, Mountain Top of Sandy Ridge VFC, North Point VFC of Sandy Township, and DuBois City Fire Dept. Clearfield EMS, Clearfield EMA, BJW Fire Police and Philipsburg Fire Police were also on scene.