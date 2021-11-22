PHILIPSBURG — A new task force, formed by those affiliated with the American Legion Post No. 437, has been cleaning up the basement of the Philipsburg Borough building, reported Johna McCormick at a recent council meeting.
The former police station is the task force’s new headquarters. Its purposes could include housing a family or a few individuals should there be a fire or natural disaster.
McCormick noted furniture has been added and a toilet has been repaired.
“We like getting it ready,” McCormick stated. “It’s like moving into a new apartment.”
Representatives asked the Philipsburg Borough Council about heating for the space. No borough officials could give an answer as to how the area is heated. However, officials agreed to look further into the matter.
McCormick reported the task force has changed its name with more details soon to come. Its prior name was Task Force 437.
In other council business, members finally received a letter of interest for a sewer authority representative. Mike Gibboney will attend board meetings and report to the borough.