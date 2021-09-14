WEST DECATUR — With two new members at the table, all township officials’ seats at Boggs Township meetings are once again filled.
Sheldon Graham III was appointed to the vacant supervisor role. The role became vacant after James “Mike” Swartz resigned from his position last month. The township received one letter of interest for the position.
After watching recent events transpire in the township, Graham decided to throw his name into the hat.
“I felt the previous supervisors were doing a fantastic job because we went from being in the red to start paving roads again, and we’re able to start getting stuff done,” Graham stated. “I felt that our township needed to keep going in the right direction.”
Graham is a working supervisor.
Supervisors also approved Holly Lannen as township secretary at Monday’s meeting. She replaces Kim Miller, who resigned over the summer.
Many people were interested in this role, according to Supervisor Joe Lonjin. Lannen’s past experience, which includes accounting, use of QuickBooks and various computer skills, made her a good candidate.
Lonjin noted supervisors felt all three interviewed candidates could have been secretaries, but Lannen’s background made her stand out.
For cross training purposes, supervisors approved Treasurer Deb MacTavish working extra hours as required. Lannen looks forward to learning more and being actively engaged with the community.
“I used to work with Rush Township,” Lannen stated. “I got an experience with the community from that.” She added this new opportunity allows her to be more involved with the Boggs Township community.