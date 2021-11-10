WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township had a special visitor from the Clearfield-based state police barracks at its recent meeting.
State Trooper Sgt. Michael Gray spoke at the township meeting.
“Out of the county, I’d say Boggs Township is one of the more quiet ones,” Gray stated.
Gray asked if supervisors had any questions or concerns. Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson noted that there is some concern at the intersection of Blue Ball Road and Old Erie Pike. People early in the morning allegedly speed through the stop sign, Jackson claimed.
The trooper is familiar with the spot, stating he has pulled over personal acquaintences there.
People must stop at the sign, then go up to the intersection before making a left turn, Gray noted. He said he would address this concern and have troopers in the area.
Related to roads, Supervisor Joe Lonjin reminded residents of crews conducting dry runs prior to winter’s arrival.
Supervisors also encouraged residents to take a position on the recently formed Board of Appeals. The township, as of Monday, had yet to receive a single letter of interest. Township officials reported speaking with the code enforcement officer who relayed the board would likely rarely see action.
Residents and supervisors discussed the importance of community at the meeting. Georgia Litz thanked the township for allowing a trunk-or-treat in its parking lot. “When you can work with us and do that, I think it’s really nice for the community,” Litz said.
Supervisor Sheldon Graham III thanked the group for organizing the event.
Litz hopes there will be a tree lighting at the community park with details yet to be finalized. Although it can be difficult to reach people, working with the community is rewarding.
“It’s hard to work together as a township because it’s hard to reach people, but we try our best to do that,” Litz said.
Dispensing information and being out in the community carries benefits.
“Every little bit helps,” said Gray. “You could end up talking to a child who doesn’t have the best home life, but something like that can just be a sunshine of light.”