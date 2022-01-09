EBENSBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of Trooper Scott Myers following an off-duty physical altercation at a residence in Summerhill Township, Cambria County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 8.
Myers faces a felony and multiple misdemeanor charges related to the incident involving an adult male victim including aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment.
Charges were filed by the PSP Troop A Greensburg Criminal Investigation Unit in District Court 47-3-06. Myers was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge John Prebish on Saturday afternoon and unsecured bail was set at $30,000.
Myers enlisted in the PSP in June 2008 and graduated as a member of the 127th cadet class. He is assigned to the criminal investigation unit of Troop A, Ebensburg. Myers has been suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against him.