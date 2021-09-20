PHILIPSBURG — About 20 years ago, Michelle McCloskey teamed up with her pet and started snake programs while serving an internship for the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
McCloskey, who is now an environmental education specialist at Black Moshannon State Park, continues to share her knowledge and love of the slithering creatures with the public.
There are some who are afraid of snakes. Ophidiophobia, or the extreme fear of snakes, is not uncommon. One of the best ways to conquer a fear is learning more about the item it stems from.
“A lot of times when they’re afraid of the snakes it’s because they actually don’t know anything about them,” McCloskey stated. “I try to give them as much information as possible about the actual animals and try to dispel some of the myths that they’ve heard about them.”
McCloskey dispels the myth that snakes chase people. Most snakes will remain in place until feeling threatened, she noted. It may appear as though a snake may be in chase if a person runs towards its home area as it is retreating.
“A lot of times that can be where it may seem like they’re chasing you, but they’re really not,” McCloskey said.
Another myth is that snakes dig holes. Although snakes will burrow under loose dirt or mulch, the creatures lack the appendages necessary to dig.
McCloskey brings snakes to introduce program attendees to the animals.
“I usually bring one with me so they can see them up close and see that they’re not aggressive or going to chase us,” she said.
A black rat snake named Cocoa is a Pennsylvania native used for the programs. The state park is home to a variety of snakes including the eastern worm snake, northern black racer, eastern black rat snake, northern ring-necked snake, eastern hognose snake, eastern milk snake, northern brown snake, northern red-bellied snake, eastern ribbon snake, eastern garter snake, mountain earthsnake and smooth green snake, according to McCloskey.
There are two venomous snakes — the timber rattlesnake and the northern copperhead. When coming upon these snakes, the best thing to do is give them room.The most common species of snake in the park are ring-necked, water and garter snakes, McCloskey noted.
Snakes play a critical role in nature. As predators, they aid in the control of rodent populations. As prey, they are meals to other creatures in the state.
McCloskey has a room for her snakes at home. She currently also has a ball python, corn snake, two Colombian boas and a Honduran milk snake. The room is kept warm for the animals.
Snakes are usually traveling back to their dens around this time period. When freezing temperatures arrive, they will be back home. However, on a warm winter day, a snake may venture outside its den to bask in the sun, returning quickly to avoid the cold.
“There is a chance to see them anytime of the year,” McCloskey said, “but the best time is during the summer when it’s the warmest.”
With COVID-19 regulations last year, McCloskey’s snake Cocoa, a captive-born six-year-old snake, didn’t see people for some time. The snake recently saw a group a couple weeks ago for an in-person program.
McCloskey noted that people, such as schools or 4-H groups, wanting to do a snake program can call the park office. McCloskey can travel within one hour of the park for programs.