PHILIPSBURG — Halloween, a holiday celebrating the odd and unusual, offers a chance to scientifically explore the peculiarities of the world.
A local state park, Black Moshannon, will soon host Halloween-themed science events throughout October. For two hours, participants can make slime, force a pumpkin to “puke” and more.
The activities introduce participants to scientific concepts, such as static electricity, in a hands-on learning environment. Michelle McCloskey, environmental education specialist at the park, offered insight into an activity of the program.
“We’re going to be using tissue paper and balloons,” McCloskey said. “They’re going to learn about static electricity, and they can make ghosts, scarecrows or anything... dance.”
Following the spirit of the holiday, treats will be provided. The park will give participants a packet with a surprise inside.
The Halloween-themed science program is in its second year, according to McCloskey. The park began doing a science Saturday program during the winter with experiments focusing on snow and ice. The winter program was a hit, and the park has been adding science-based programs ever since.
“We just keep doing them,” McCloskey said. “It gives younger children more of a hands-on approach to learning about science instead of just sitting there listening to us talk about something.”
Registration for the event is required. There are two dates, Sunday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon and Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon. Visit the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources calendar of events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ for more information.
The state park isn’t the only organization leveraging the Halloween season to raise scientific awareness. Other organizations also hopped on the spooky season bandwagon.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration counts down to Halloween with 31 days of NOAA Spooky Science. The agency uses its platform to spread awareness of topics, such as vampire squid, a cephalopod dwelling in the deep seas, or vampire fish, known as payara.
To follow NOAA Spooky Science, visit https://www.noaa.gov/education/multimedia/photos-images/celebrate-halloween-with-31-days-of-noaa-spooky-science.