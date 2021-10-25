AUSTIN — Sinnemahoning State Park is offering a fun-filled afternoon in nature celebrating all things Halloween. From games and crafts, to a nature walk and spooky science, Saturday, Oct. 30, is sure to be a hoot.
Programs include Owl Craft from noon to 1 p.m. for children age four to 10; Creepy Crawly Critter Quest from 1:30-2:30 p.m., also for children age four to 10; and Spooky Science from 3-4 p.m. for children age 6 to adult.
Games and activities for all ages will be held between programs. Costumes are encouraged. Sweet treats will be offered for visitors in costumes.
Participants should meet at Sinnemahoning State Park’s Wildlife Center classroom. Registration is not required. Those interested can stop by anytime throughout the afternoon.
For additional information, visit the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s online calendar of events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar or call the Sinnemahoning State Park office at 814-647-8401.
Those that require an accommodation to participate in state park activities due to a disability, should contact the park you plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.