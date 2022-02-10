PHILIPSBURG — A push to lower the speed limit on state Route 350 in Rush Township failed to gain momentum.
The township requested an engineering study for extending the 45 mile-per-hour speed limit from Glass City Road to Dale Road on Route 350. This action was in response to a citizen-raised concern regarding the area.
“I believe this is a really vital matter of safety for all those who live along that corridor,” resident Steve Crawford stated in December.
According to a response from the state Department of Transportation, the change is not warranted.
The average vehicle speed in the area was 61 mph, which is slightly over the limit of 55 mph. The crash rate is also below the statewide average, and the sight distance was appropriate, the response stated.
Radar speed studies along with observations of safe running speeds also demonstrate that the current limit is appropriate, the response continues.
“If you believe there is a problem with motorists traveling faster than the posted speed limit, we recommend more stringent enforcement of the existing speed limit in this area,” states the response. “We will forward a request to the Pennsylvania State Police for selective enforcement to control the behavior of unreasonable violators of the existing traffic laws.”