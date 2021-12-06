Let me confess — I am not a lover of leftovers. Some things are not bad when eaten on the second day — some varieties of soup, chili, spaghetti or an occasional casserole; but in most cases, I do not appreciate eating the same meal another day.
So what to do? Because I hate to throw food out. Especially now when food costs have risen so high. I try to use every little bit of everything.
What I do to appease myself is try to make a new meal out of what is leftover. Today’s recipe is one of those experiments.
We had some leftover cooked spaghetti languishing in a container. The sauce and meatballs were long gone and there wasn’t a large enough amount of spaghetti to make a new sauce.
Just a couple months ago, I found a recipe for a frittata that called for cooked pasta as part of the filling and I thought that pasta would be perfect to test the recipe. The original recipe came from television Chef Mary Ann Esposito, but it was easily adapted to use up leftover food in the refrigerator.
Her original recipe calls for prosciutto. I did not have any but did have a small package of Canadian bacon in my freezer. Thawed, it worked perfectly. I think any salty meat such as bacon, ham, sausage or even pepperoni would work here as the meat is more for flavor than substance.
I cooked the meat with a tiny bit of red onion and a small clove of garlic that I had left in the refrigerator.
I always have eggs in my refrigerator so those were handy. Esposito’s recipe also calls for Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses which I used, but again, I think any cheese you like or need to use up would work here. A combination of cheese would also be delicious.
This frittata would also be a great place to use up a couple spoonfuls of cooked vegetables from a previous meal or even use up a vegetable from the crisper drawer that has been in the refrigerator awhile. Cook it up along with the meat and proceed with the recipe.
Did I mention this recipe is quickly prepared and cooked, making it perfect for busy weekday nights? Especially this time of the year when it seems everyone is going in a different direction.
Spaghetti Frittata
1/4 to 1/2 cup of salty meat such as prosciutto, ham, Canadian bacon, bacon or sausage cut into small cubes or pieces
6 large eggs
3 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon dried chopped parsley or basil
2 cups cooked spaghetti or other pasta
1 cup mozzarella cheese, diced into small cubes
Salt and ground black pepper to taste
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons butter
In a non-stick, oven-safe frying pan, brown the meat until the edges are crispy. While the meat is browning, whip together the eggs. Add the Parmesan, herbs and salt and pepper, if using. Mix until incorporated. Add the spaghetti to the egg mixture and mix well. Then add the cheese and meat.
In the same frying pan, over medium-low heat, add one tablespoon olive oil and one tablespoon of butter. Once the butter is melted, add the egg/spaghetti mixture. Press down the top with a spatula. Cook until the bottom is set and brown. Invert a plate larger than the pan over the top and turn out the frittata. Heat the remaining oil and butter in the pan and return the frittata to the pan to brown the other side and cook it through.
Shake the pan occasionally to ensure the frittata is not sticking to the bottom. Once the frittata is browned on both sides and cooked through, invert on a clean plate. Serve warm cut into wedges. Makes 6-8 servings.