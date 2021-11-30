FALLS CREEK — An update on the air travel industry was presented by Southern Airways Chairman and CEO Stan Little at this month’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority’s teleconference meeting.
“As many of you have probably seen and read in the media, there is a good bit of disarray in the entire airline industry right now. Much of that is brought about due to the quickness with which the industry rebounded, at least on the leisure travel side,” said Little.
For example, Little said, travel to Hawaii, from the mainland, has increased by 19 percent this year over 2019 statistics.
“So, if you can believe it, it’s a fifth again more at least in the last quarter of 2021 than what we had in a record setting year of 2019,” said Little. “That’s that rubber band effect where it just got stretched for so long of people staying inside, not taking vacations, saving up money and then all of a sudden everybody came out at once.”
He said Southern Airways is seeing a similar situation on the mainland, though not to such a degree.
“We’re not back bigger than we were in 2019, but we’re seeing that leisure traveler come back much, much faster than the business traveler,” said Little. “That’s one of the things that we’ve seen in your Pittsburgh numbers versus your Dulles numbers, which is until the local business traveler comes back and the local government traveler comes back, people are flying to Pittsburgh to get on those $49 Spirit flights to Florida or the $39 Allegiant flights to Myrtle Beach.”
The good news, however, is that the airline industry is starting to see some of the business travel come back, as well as some leisure travel over the big hubs.
“Your Dulles numbers are up fairly significantly from the last time that we spoke, which was just after moving the hub from BWI, and your United Airlines interline traffic is up rather significantly and that’s a trend that we’ve noticed over the last six weeks or so,” said Little. “Really, it’s the last four weeks where we’ve seen that huge uptick in the United interline traffic. All of our interline traffic is up, American still being the dominant carrier from Pennsylvania and we’re seeing very good numbers from United, so they are pacing to retain their market share but the entire pie is getting bigger from that perspective.
“As the industry goes, the upheaval that most of us are seeing, though Southern not as badly as many, is due to the fact that with all of this renewed travel, the airlines are hiring again,” said Little. “And the hiring is fast and furious and it’s much faster than the labor pool is growing. So, Delta, American and United are hiring pilots away from Sky West and Endeavor and Mesa and that’s causing a dearth of pilots, a shortage of pilots at those companies. They then, in turn, are hiring pilots as quickly as they can from the commuter airlines.”
While Southern, which is the Essential Air Service provider for the DuBois Regional Airport, lost very few pilots in 2020 during the pandemic when no one was hiring, suddenly in 2021, Little said a mass group of resignations occurred.
“Southern has been very fortunate because we have been able to hire quickly. We’ve hired almost 150 new pilots just in calendar year 2021,” he said.
That’s a record number by far, he said, noting that it’s not even close to what they have hired before, and that’s a mixed bag.
Little said some of Southern’s competitors have not been able to find candidates and hire them so they have job openings.
“We’ve been able to hire candidates but needless to say hiring 150 in a single year is faster than we like to do because we have to train those folks and there is greater stability that comes with having tenured people on staff,” said Little. “We have been also bringing pilots over from Hawaii. The turnover is not as rapid in Hawaii as it is on the mainland. Pilots there seem to get settled into their lifestyle and choose to stay in one place longer than they do on the continent. So, you may have seen in DuBois... some Hawaiian faces that you don’t recognize in Southern Airways uniforms. We’ve been keeping between 12 and 18 Hawaiian captains on the mainland, pretty much for the entirety of 2021, just to ensure that we have our reserve captains and that we are fully able to staff the schedule.”
Little said he thinks that trend will probably end in January 2022. From what he understands, the Hawaiian captains are very happy to be going back home in January because many of them have never felt cold at all, much less cold like Pennsylvania.
“We are hoping that by January, all of our pilots will be permanently stationed pilots, again at the hometown airports, such as DuBois and the temporary duty pilots will be returning back to their normal places of flight,” said Little. “We also are anxious to get back to the days of complete stability. It’s caused some degree of scheduled disruption but again less than the majority of the industry. I think that our on-time performance and our reliability have exceeded just about every day the industry average. We don’t like to be anywhere near the industry average. We like to be far above it. I think we’ll get back to that again in the next 60 days or so.”
With regard to holiday travel, Little said Southern has bolstered their holiday schedule in order to better accommodate people going to and from their families over Thanksgiving, as well as over Christmas.
“You’ll see some reduced flying on Christmas day, on New Year’s day, on Thanksgiving day and maybe a few extra flights on the day before and the day after those holidays,” he said. “That’s something we’ve done this year for the first time ever and I think it’s going to work well, both for our employees as well as for the traveling public.”
Little said there is very little going on right now in Washington D.C.
“The new infrastructure bill has passed, as I think everyone is well aware,” he said. “That’s not going to have a major effect on the airlines as such. That will be a more of an airport issue. I don’t know your situation with the infrastructure bill nearly as well as you do, probably, but not a major effect on the airline industry like we had with the CARES Act, and some of the subsequent support programs that came out last year.”
Little said Southern officials have been in contact with the new administration and, in fact, has a meeting this week with the new under secretary at the Department of Transportation, who is handling the Essential Air Service program.
“This administration is not reopening Washington, which of course is not good for folks who fly into Washington as an airline,” said Little. “We’re very anxious for the days when we can sit down across the table from people in a government building again. But nevertheless, still looking forward to spending some time with the new under secretary.”
In January 2022, Little said he hopes to provide a more comprehensive report about 2021 and where Southern thinks they’re headed in 2022.