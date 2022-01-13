Sarah Swope is the recipient of the 2021 Lewie Greene Memorial 4-H Scholarship. Throughout her nine years as an active Clearfield County 4-H member, Swope has successfully participated in market swine and market lamb 4-H projects.
She has held the offices of secretary, reporter, treasurer, vice president, and president within her 4-H club, the 4-H Beef Club. She also served as president for Clearfield County’s 4-H Teen Council for two consecutive years.
Swope especially enjoys participating in the Clearfield County Fair each year because of “making memories with her 4-H family”. Sarah has also attended the Pennsylvania 4-H State Leadership Conference and has served as a 4-H Regional Camp Counselor.
4-H has had a strong influence in her life, Swope said. She credits it with teaching her important life skills such as responsibility, organizational skills, hard work, and civic engagement. In addition, she has gained confidence in herself and her ability to speak in front of people. She also appreciates the opportunities 4-H has provided her to gain access to supportive mentors as well as becoming a mentor herself to younger members.
Swope is a 2021 graduate of DuBois Area Senior High School and is currently attending Penn State University where she is studying Chemistry. She is the daughter of Randall and Susan Swope of Luthersburg. Swope will receive a scholarship in the amount of $250.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a non-formal educational youth development program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring, and contributing citizens. To find a local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/4-H. For more information about Clearfield County 4-H contact 4-H and youth development Educator Hannah Alexander at hza54@psu.edu or 814-765-7878.