John Sobel and Tony Scotto will continue to lead the Clearfield County board of commissioners.
Both men were re-elected at Tuesday’s reorganizational meeting of the board.
Sobel was also retained as chairman of the county’s salary board. Scotto will continue as chairman of the county’s retirement board.
Dave Glass is the third commissioner. He was named as vice chairman of both the salary and retirement boards.
Controller Rob Edwards was elected secretary as both of the salary and retirement boards.
Commissioners amended the time for its monthly work sessions and business meetings. All meetings will now begin at 10:30 a.m. Meetings are held at the county’s administrative office building at 212 E. Locust St., Clearfield.
The change will allow additional time for the commissioners to meet the new Sunshine Law requirement that meeting agendas be made available to the public 24 hours before the meeting is held.
Chief Clerk Lisa McFadden said the new meeting hour allows some additional time to get the meeting agenda content finalized, an agenda prepared and submitted to the county’s information technology department for publishing on the county’s website before 10:30 a.m. on the Mondays prior to the meeting days.
“It is a push to try to get the agenda published by the deadline,” McFadden said.
Work sessions will be held on the first Tuesday of each month except during the month of November. The dates are Feb. 1, March 1, April 5, May 3, June 7, July 5, Aug. 2, Sept. 6, Oct. 4 and Dec. 6.
Glass said he would like to see the board utilize work sessions for discussing and obtaining input on county business and not as a third business meeting each month. The board agreed. Sobel said, “I think Dave has a good point. Work sessions have morphed into a third meeting,” he said.
Business meetings will be held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month except during the months of January and November.
The dates are Jan. 11 and Jan. 26; Feb. 8 and Feb. 22; March 8 and March 22; April 12 and April 26; May 10 and May 24; June 14 and June 28; July 12 and July 26; Aug. 9 and Aug. 23; Sept. 13 and Sept. 27; Oct. 11 and Oct. 25; Nov. 1 and Nov. 22; and Dec. 13 and Dec. 27.
The salary board will meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. except during the month of November when the meeting will be held on Nov. 1. The retirement board will meet on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. except during the month of January when the meeting will be held Jan. 26.