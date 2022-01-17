With the recent amount of snow that has fallen in the area, Clearfield Borough Mayor Mason Strouse announced the inaugural Mayor Mason Snowman Building Contest.
The mayor encourages everyone to get outside, enjoy the snow, and build their best snowman.
To enter a snowman in the contest, participants should take a picture of the snowman and upload it to a form on the mayor’s page on the Clearfield Borough website at www.ClearfieldBoro.com/mayor. Include those who built the snowman in the photo.
This contest is open to anyone of any age who lives in Clearfield Borough or Lawrence Township.
Photos will be accepted until Thursday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. Photos will then be added to the mayor’s Facebook page, Mayor Mason Strouse, and the public can vote for their favorite snowman by “liking” the images.
The snowman with the most ‘likes” by Sunday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. will win a $25 gift card to Spanky’s Courthouse Cafe.
Strouse would like to thank everyone for their patience during this most recent snowstorm. Strouse reminds borough residents and businesses to clear sidewalks and driveways within 12 hours after a snowfall. Residents are also reminded to remove vehicles from roadways (when possible) to make snow plowing easier, and to clear snow from around fire hydrants.