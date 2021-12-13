PHILIPSBURG – Snappy’s Convenience Stores has launched mobile grille food ordering, offering users a free $5 credit with the coupon code “5FREE”, redeemable now for a limited time.
“We’re giving customers $5 to spend on the Snappy’s App, it’s that simple,” Snappy’s marketing director Ryan Scaife said. “There is no catch. We want customers to use the app and order a favorite like a cheesesteak or a burger, and give them an incentive that’s worth their time.”
Available on Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store, anyone can download the Snappy’s App and order food online from Snappy’s four grille locations in Milesburg, Clearfield, Houtzdale, and DuBois.
“Mobile ordering has become so prevalent in the way we conduct business today, and we’re absolutely thrilled to offer it to our customers, many of whom have been asking for it for some time,” Scaife said. “Mobile ordering has been in the pipeline since we launched Snappy’s Rewards in spring 2020. This meets a direct need our customers have been requesting.”
To access mobile ordering, users must download the app, select “order now”, and select a grille store location. The interface then guides you through the ordering process from food selection to checkout. Delivery through the app is not currently available.
Coupon codes–such as the code “5FREE”–as well as grille rewards gained through the Snappy’s Rewards program, can be applied to online ordering at checkout, where permitted.
Snappy’s Grille, first offered in 2016, features a full menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner including fresh, made-to-order grill items. Over the last five years, Snappy’s has been known for its excellent cheesesteaks, burgers, fries, and quarterly promotions that regularly feature local flavors and unique food experiences.
A new Snappy’s Grille location is under construction in Allenwood. It is expected to be completed and operational in January 2022.
Snappy’s Convenience Stores is owned and operated by JJ Powell, Inc., located in Philipsburg.