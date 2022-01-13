The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising motorists that starting Wednesday night, Jan. 12, a superload had begun traveling from West Milton, N.Y., to Wampum, Pa. in Lawrence County.
The superload will make a 400-mile journey across the state and is 213 feet long and weighs 294 tons.
In Clearfield County, the superload is expected to travel via I-80 westbound from Clinton County until it reaches the exit for state Route 153 North. The superload will then travel along SR153 until it reaches U.S. Route 219 in Ridgway, Elk County.
It is expected to creep through the local area over the weekend, although a forecasted snowstorm that is expected to dump 6 to 10-inches of snow starting Sunday evening could affect the superload’s schedule.
The superload will move as a rolling slowdown using two traffic lanes which will result in traffic stoppages and travel delays. The majority of the transport, currently scheduled to be completed on Jan. 21, will take place during nighttime hours. Movement could be impacted or delayed by winter weather. Perkins Specialized Transportation Contracting of Becker, Minnesota will transport the load.
The superload travel plan will involve 16 counties and will feature ramp maneuvers, unusual traffic patterns, and slow-moving vehicles. Drivers will need to remain alert for this slow-moving, two-lane operation, which will travel at the posted speed limit or 30 mph—whichever is lower.
Department updates on the superload’s travel can be followed on social media with the #PAsuperload22 hashtag.
