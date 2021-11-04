CURWENSVILLE — Sixth grade students from Curwensville Area Elementary School recently had one of their history lessons come to life as they paid a visit to the Flight 93 National Memorial.
Instructor Melanie Miller said each year, sixth graders learn about Sept. 11, 2001 and the terrorist attacks on the county.
“Because 2021 was the 20th anniversary, we wanted to do something more engaging,” Miller said, adding that she began looking at information and resources and found information about a virtual speaker series offered at www.flight93friends.org.
According to information on the website, the Flight 93 speaker series is offered by Friends of Flight 93. Friends of Flight 93, in partnership with the National Park Service, offers educational activities for students in grades four through 12, teachers and parents as a way of continuing to share the story of Flight 93. The activities provide an opportunity to learn about what happened on Sept. 11, 2001 and the role the plane’s passengers and crew played that day.
In previous years, the series is held at the memorial’s learning center but because of COVID-19 it has become a virtual series. During the 20th commemoration of the event, families of the passengers and crew members of Flight 93 discussed their loved ones and shared how the tragic event had changed their lives and the country.
Miller said on Oct. 1, the classes had a webinar presented by Danielle Miller, educational coordinator at the Flight 93 memorial.
She said after that, students were interested in visiting the site so Miller applied for funding from Pirate Charities to cover transportation costs and the request was approved.
Students visited the memorial on Oct. 26. Miller said the students were very enthusiastic about seeing the park and hearing about the story of Flight 93 and creation of the memorial.